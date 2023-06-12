© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Jackie Greene

By Dave Jackson
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
Roots rocker Jackie Greene joined us in the studio to chat and play a few tunes before his show at The Historic Ashland Armory.

Jackie Greene is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with about a dozen solo albums. He's also a sought after sideman who has played in Phil Lesh and Friends; in the acoustic trio Weir, Robinson and Greene (with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Black Crowes front man Chris Robinson,) as part of The Black Crowes and Trigger Hippy - a band with Joan Osborne. He frequently works with Anders Osborne. They have a new collaboration due out later this year.

Hear him talk about his career and play some tunes in this JPR Live Session.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
