JPR Live Session: Jackie Greene
1 of 2 — Jackie Greene in the JPR - Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Jackie Greene at JPR
Calena Reeves / JPR
2 of 2 — Jackie Greene at JPR
Calena Reeves / JPR
Roots rocker Jackie Greene joined us in the studio to chat and play a few tunes before his show at The Historic Ashland Armory.
Jackie Greene is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with about a dozen solo albums. He's also a sought after sideman who has played in Phil Lesh and Friends; in the acoustic trio Weir, Robinson and Greene (with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Black Crowes front man Chris Robinson,) as part of The Black Crowes and Trigger Hippy - a band with Joan Osborne. He frequently works with Anders Osborne. They have a new collaboration due out later this year.
Hear him talk about his career and play some tunes in this JPR Live Session.