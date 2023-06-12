JPR Live Session: Jackie Greene

Jackie Greene is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with about a dozen solo albums. He's also a sought after sideman who has played in Phil Lesh and Friends; in the acoustic trio Weir, Robinson and Greene (with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Black Crowes front man Chris Robinson,) as part of The Black Crowes and Trigger Hippy - a band with Joan Osborne. He frequently works with Anders Osborne. They have a new collaboration due out later this year.

Hear him talk about his career and play some tunes in this JPR Live Session.

