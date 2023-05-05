JPR Live Session: The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs are a four piece band from New York fronted by Brian and Michael D'Addario. They pay homage to classic rock, blending Beach Boys inspired harmonies and British Invasion sounds for something very much their own.

They began performing when they were very young, playing music and acting on and off Broadway and on TV. They've performed for NPR Tiny Desk and on CBS Mornings and were joined by Todd Rundgren for a performance at Coachella.

In this JPR Live Session podcast, hear them talk about recording the new album, their career so far, and perform some songs from Everything Harmony live.

