JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: The Lemon Twigs

By Dave Jackson
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT
The Lemon Twigs perform in a JPR Live Session
The Lemon Twigs live at JPR
The Lemon Twigs perform in a JPR Live Session
The Lemon Twigs live at JPR

Everything Harmony, the new album from The Lemon Twigs, drops today.

The Lemon Twigs are a four piece band from New York fronted by Brian and Michael D'Addario. They pay homage to classic rock, blending Beach Boys inspired harmonies and British Invasion sounds for something very much their own.

They began performing when they were very young, playing music and acting on and off Broadway and on TV. They've performed for NPR Tiny Desk and on CBS Mornings and were joined by Todd Rundgren for a performance at Coachella.

In this JPR Live Session podcast, hear them talk about recording the new album, their career so far, and perform some songs from Everything Harmony live.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
