JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Adam Gabriel

By Danielle Kelly
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT
Originally from Georgia, now calling Southern Oregon home, Adam Gabriel is a regular feature at local music venues. His new album Back Room is out April 1st.

Back Room is the new release from Southern Oregon singer/songwriter Adam Gabriel. It was produced locally by Mark Johnson, mastered by Aaron Reed and features area musicians Jerry Burke-Perez and Joey Natiello aka "Joey Mozarella." It's a mix of rock, folk, blues and soul.

Adam Gabriel's family moved from Georgia when he was young and eventually wound up in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Adam left home early and started working in construction. His passion for music lead him to pursue it seriously beginning in about 1999.

Hear him discuss the circumstances around his family's move to the west, recording Back Room, his collaborations with other area musicians and he performs songs some new song in this JPR Live session hosted by Danielle Kelly.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of The Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls - offering an extensive tap selection, outdoor/rooftop seating, on-site food trucks, and live music. "Open For Beerness Daily." For more information, follow them on social media.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
