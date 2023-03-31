JPR Live Session: Adam Gabriel

Back Room is the new release from Southern Oregon singer/songwriter Adam Gabriel. It was produced locally by Mark Johnson, mastered by Aaron Reed and features area musicians Jerry Burke-Perez and Joey Natiello aka "Joey Mozarella." It's a mix of rock, folk, blues and soul.

Adam Gabriel's family moved from Georgia when he was young and eventually wound up in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Adam left home early and started working in construction. His passion for music lead him to pursue it seriously beginning in about 1999.

Hear him discuss the circumstances around his family's move to the west, recording Back Room, his collaborations with other area musicians and he performs songs some new song in this JPR Live session hosted by Danielle Kelly.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

