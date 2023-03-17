JPR Live Session: Bart Budwig

Bart Budwig gets inspiration from odd places, including the Uber Eats app on his phone and a pair of socks. He turns these strange muses into songs that make you think and laugh and occasionally tear up.

Growing up, he listened to Christian music before discovering outlaw country and '60s soul, all of which have influenced the music he now plays. Think Mavis Staples meets Merle Haggard.

In this JPR Live Session he talks about his early exposure to playing music, his collaborations with artists from the Pacific Northwest and his recording studio in a historic theater in Enterprise - a small town in Northeast Oregon. You'll also hear three brand new songs that will be part of an upcoming album.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of The Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls - offering an extensive tap selection, outdoor/rooftop seating, on-site food trucks, and live music. "Open For Beerness Daily." For more information, follow them on social media.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

