JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Bart Budwig

By Dave Jackson
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM PDT
Bart Budwig is a singer/songwriter/producer and multi-instrumentalist from Enterprise, Oregon who has worked with and produced several of the artists you hear on Open Air. In this JPR Live Session he plays three brand new songs and talks about his studio work.

Bart Budwig gets inspiration from odd places, including the Uber Eats app on his phone and a pair of socks. He turns these strange muses into songs that make you think and laugh and occasionally tear up.

Growing up, he listened to Christian music before discovering outlaw country and '60s soul, all of which have influenced the music he now plays. Think Mavis Staples meets Merle Haggard.

In this JPR Live Session he talks about his early exposure to playing music, his collaborations with artists from the Pacific Northwest and his recording studio in a historic theater in Enterprise - a small town in Northeast Oregon. You'll also hear three brand new songs that will be part of an upcoming album.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of The Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls - offering an extensive tap selection, outdoor/rooftop seating, on-site food trucks, and live music. "Open For Beerness Daily." For more information, follow them on social media.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin.

Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
