JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: John Craigie

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM PST
John Craigie in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio

John Craigie has been described as a cross between John Prine and Mitch Hedberg. Hear him talk about his career and play some live tunes.

Raised in Los Angeles and now calling Portland home, John Craigie is a well-respected songwriter and master storyteller.

His 2022 release Mermaid Salt was created during the pandemic pause and produced by Bart Budwig, a musician and producer from Enterprise, Oregon.

In this live session he talks with host Danielle Kelly about his writing process and charitable work, and gives a little insight into the mysterious song Helena — a tragic crime-spree story that plays out a little like an episode of X-Files — and, he performs solo acoustic in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
