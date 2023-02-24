JPR Live Session: John Craigie

Raised in Los Angeles and now calling Portland home, John Craigie is a well-respected songwriter and master storyteller.

His 2022 release Mermaid Salt was created during the pandemic pause and produced by Bart Budwig, a musician and producer from Enterprise, Oregon.

In this live session he talks with host Danielle Kelly about his writing process and charitable work, and gives a little insight into the mysterious song Helena — a tragic crime-spree story that plays out a little like an episode of X-Files — and, he performs solo acoustic in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com

