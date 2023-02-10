JPR Live Sesssion: Matt Andersen

Known for his intricate guitar work and his powerful voice, Matt Andersen's style incorporates rock and roll, blues, soul and gospel.

Hear him discuss his new album recorded with a full band, his time on the road, and hear songs from his new release The Big Bottle of Joy.

Matt joined us solo acoustic for this JPR Live Session and played songs from the new album as well as one from his 2022 release House to House.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com

