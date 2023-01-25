JPR Live Session: Melissa Carper

Melissa Carper and guitarist Doug Strahan joined us on the West Coast leg of her tour in support of her latest release, Ramblin' Soul.

“Not unlike Loretta Lynn, Melissa Carper is giving us scenes and stories and vignettes that kind of play out between home and the honky-tonk.” - NPR

“Melissa Carper is one of the greatest classic golden era country singers and composers of this generation. A new batch of songs from Melissa Carper is something to smile and rub your hands together about like waiting for permission to cut into an apple pie.” - Saving Country Music

Hear her play songs from the new album and talk about her life and career and one of the best nicknames in music in a JPR Live Session made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com