JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Martin Sexton

Published November 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM PST
Martin Sexton

Martin Sexton always looks for the positive even in difficult times. Through his music he asks us to join him in being our best selves. He stopped in to chat with us and play some tunes during his west coast tour.

Martin Sexton is a perennial favorite on Open Air. After getting his start busking in Boston, he released his first album on cassette in the late 1980s. It sold 15,000 copies before being re-released. He wrote and recorded his latest release, an EP called 2020 Vision, while staying in his cabin in the Adirondacks with his family during the pandemic. It's a collection of songs about getting through the hard times and connecting with family.

Hear about his early career, his family, and his craft, as well as some tunes recorded in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

