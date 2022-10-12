JPR Live Session : Grant-Lee Phillips with Jarrod Dickenson

Grant-Lee Phillips has been making music since the 1980s. He performed in a band called Grant-Lee Buffalo in the '90s. He played Grant - the town troubadour in the TV show Gilmore Girls in the 2000's and has just released his 11th solo album All That You Can Dream.

Supporting him on tour is Jarrod Dickenson a singer/songwriter from Nashville and his wife Claire. He has a new album expected out in February of next year.

Hear Grant-Lee Phillips perform a few songs solo, talk about his career, his new album, and painting cows. Jarrod and Claire perform a Jarrod Dickenson original and join Grant for one of his songs in a JPR Live Session from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio on the campus of Southern Oregon University.