JPR Live Session : Grant-Lee Phillips with Jarrod Dickenson

Published October 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
Veteran singer/songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips is touring on his 11th studio album All That You Can Dream. He was joined by Nashville musician Jarrod Dickenson in a JPR Live Session.

Grant-Lee Phillips has been making music since the 1980s. He performed in a band called Grant-Lee Buffalo in the '90s. He played Grant - the town troubadour in the TV show Gilmore Girls in the 2000's and has just released his 11th solo album All That You Can Dream.

Supporting him on tour is Jarrod Dickenson a singer/songwriter from Nashville and his wife Claire. He has a new album expected out in February of next year.

Hear Grant-Lee Phillips perform a few songs solo, talk about his career, his new album, and painting cows. Jarrod and Claire perform a Jarrod Dickenson original and join Grant for one of his songs in a JPR Live Session from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio on the campus of Southern Oregon University.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
