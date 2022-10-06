© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Mama's Broke

Published October 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT
1 of 2  — Amy 2.jpg
Mama's Broke
Dave Jackson
2 of 2  — 20221006_141339.jpg

Mama's Broke — Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria— a duo from Nova Scotia, joined us to talk about their new release, Narrow Line and play a few songs.

Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria drove from Montreal to Nova Scotia in 2014. They spent the time discussing music, and by the time they arrived, the idea for Mama's Broke was born.

They just released their second full length album Narrow Line, a follow up to the 2017 release Count the Wicked. The duo perform folk music but draw influence from their pasts playing bluegrass, doom metal and punk. Their multi-cultural approach to folk music has been described as "from everywhere and nowhere" and "music without borders."

Mama's Broke talked with us and performed in the Steve Nelson performance studio on the campus of Southern Oregon University.

More information about Mama's Broke is available at their website.

