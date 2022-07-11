© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Session: The Brothers Reed

Published July 11, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT
Brothers Reed at JPR
Briana Murphy, Aaron Reed, Phil Reed (The Brothers Reed)

Southern Oregon's, The Brothers Reed just released their 5th studio album, The Wheres and the Whatnots. They've been touring intensively over the last few years including a busy schedule this Summer with shows all over the region.

Hear their conversation with JPR's Danielle Kelly and what they call "familial folk" on some live tracks recorded at JPR's Steve Nelson Performance Studio on the campus of Southern Oregon University.

They are performing with a full band this Friday, July 15 at Fry Family Farm in Medford at 7PM. Tickets and information are available at ashlandfolkcollective.com.

JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly