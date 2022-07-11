JPR Live Session: The Brothers Reed

Southern Oregon's, The Brothers Reed just released their 5th studio album, The Wheres and the Whatnots. They've been touring intensively over the last few years including a busy schedule this Summer with shows all over the region.

Hear their conversation with JPR's Danielle Kelly and what they call "familial folk" on some live tracks recorded at JPR's Steve Nelson Performance Studio on the campus of Southern Oregon University.

They are performing with a full band this Friday, July 15 at Fry Family Farm in Medford at 7PM. Tickets and information are available at ashlandfolkcollective.com.