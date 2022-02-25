JPR Live Session: Ben Abraham

When Ben Abraham last visited us, he was in a serious relationship with a woman who could have easily been the future Mrs. But an unexpected encounter led to a lengthy re-visitation of his sexuality, and of the spirituality that had been a major component of Abraham's life. The ensuing developments (a veritable bomb went off his his personal life) led to a clearer realization of who he is.

Much of that turmoil and reinvention finds its way into Abraham's brilliant new album called Friendly Fire (Atlantic Records). Throughout the songs, Abraham pairs his incredibly nuanced voice with poignant songs that touch on interpersonal connections, self reflection, and how we as individuals navigate life as singular entities among a larger collective.

Abraham gave us a very special preview of songs from his album in our stellar session.