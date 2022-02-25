© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Session: Ben Abraham

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST
The Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter joined us to talk about the monumental changes he's experienced over the last few years. He also shared some incredibly beautiful songs from his upcoming album on Atlantic Records.

When Ben Abraham last visited us, he was in a serious relationship with a woman who could have easily been the future Mrs. But an unexpected encounter led to a lengthy re-visitation of his sexuality, and of the spirituality that had been a major component of Abraham's life. The ensuing developments (a veritable bomb went off his his personal life) led to a clearer realization of who he is.

Much of that turmoil and reinvention finds its way into Abraham's brilliant new album called Friendly Fire (Atlantic Records). Throughout the songs, Abraham pairs his incredibly nuanced voice with poignant songs that touch on interpersonal connections, self reflection, and how we as individuals navigate life as singular entities among a larger collective.

Abraham gave us a very special preview of songs from his album in our stellar session.

Eric Teel
As FM Network Program Director and Music Director, Eric oversees many aspects of JPR's broadcast day. He still hosts the occasional Open Air or classical music shift, and is the driving force behind JPR Live Sessions - our popular series of live in-studio music performances and conversations.
