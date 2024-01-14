National forests and park lands will waive their fees MLK Day

The U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service are waiving fees on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Nearly all forest service trailheads, boat launches and day-use areas are free for the day. So are Fort Vancouver and Crater Lake National Park — although access to Crater Lake is limited due to snow.

And while they aren’t hosting volunteer events on the day, the federal agencies are encouraging people to consider volunteering to help public lands.

In 1994, veterans of the Civil Rights Movement including the late congressman John Lewis passed a bill designating the holiday as a day of service. They encouraged Americans to volunteer in honor of King.

“This day can inspire each of us to make meaningful contributions in caring for our natural resources and appreciate how ‘all life is interrelated’ as Dr. King so wisely stated,” said Sally Butts, director of recreation, lands and minerals for the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest region.

Public land managers need help with things like answering mail, trail maintenance work and campground hosting. Most Forest Service volunteer gigs require at least a two-week commitment.

You can learn more on the Forest Service volunteering website, or look for work parties and events on your favorite national forest’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.