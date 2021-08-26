In honor of National Dog Day, please enjoy these adorable pups

Updated August 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM ET

Happy National Dog Day!

In recent years, our pets have valiantly served as our work-from-home supervisors, jogging buddies, occasional zoom guest stars and all-around best friends.

We've learned that our pup's behavior may have very little to do with its breed and seen a virtual community band together to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine take their pups with them. We've even seen the lengths they'll go to sneak into bed for a cuddle.

Dogs have had our backs: sniffing out COVID-19, comforting trauma victims even putting their life on the line to protect us.

To honor the important role our kenine companions play in our lives, and to celebrate National Dog Day, here our a few public media pups for your enjoyment. You can add your own newshound to our thread over on Twitter.

Ollie

/ Emily Abshire / Emily Abshire Ollie is a snuggly fur baby who loves zooming, coffee shops, being the little spoon and all his mommas, including Emily Abshire, NPR's product editor for digital news platforms.

Titus

/ Erica Benedict / Erica Benedict Titus has a big personality in a teeny body. He loves blankets and rolling in the grass and his human, NPR's Erica Benedict.

Diamond

/ Gabi Looney / Gabi Looney Diamond loves long walks and fuzzy blankets and their human NPR Digital Media Planning Associate, Gabi Looney.

Muffin

/ Carol Ritchie / Carol Ritchie Muffin is 13 and lives with her human, NPR editor, Carol Ritchie and her family, (where every day is National Dog Day.)

Penny

/ Scott Hensley / Scott Hensley Penny is a 4-year-old Doberman rescue, now living her very best life with her human, Scott Hensley, senior health editor, at NPR's Science Desk.

Bella

Phineas

/ Christine Geiger / Christine Geiger Phineas Magellan Rondeau Geiger. A blessing to our household since February 2021. First and only of his name. Spleen-free, hates ice cubes, loves fruit. His human is NPR's station support manager, Christine Geiger.

Pippa

/ Samantha Wessel / Samantha Wessel. Pippa is a very good girl who is sweet, protective, and loves eggs and cheese. Her human sibling is NPR software engineer, Samantha Wessel.

Juno

/ Alaa El Koussaimi / Alaa El Koussaimi Juno enjoys the outdoors and her human, Alaa El Koussaimi, an NPR HR business partner.

Baxter

/ Barry Gordemer / Barry Gordemer Baxter is riveted by NPR. He also likes ice cubes, cats and mommy's socks. Baxter's human is Barry Gordemer, a senior producer for Morning Edition.

Drew

/ Bo Hamby / Drew loves cheese, and does not love thunderstorms. Drew's human is Bo Hamby, a former producer for Morning Edition.

Jason

/ Phil Harrell / Jason (right) enjoys gnawing on socks (ideally as soon as they came off feet). Jason's human is Phil Harrell (left), a producer for Morning Edition.

Gugli

/ Noel King / Gugli is often EXHAUSTED. He likes chicken, chasing squirrels, unearned treats and stepping up to much bigger dogs. Gugli's human is former Morning Edition host Noel King.

Oscar

/ Kelley Dickens / Oscar enjoys naps. His human is Morning Edition supervising editor Kelley Dickens.

Ghost

/ Dalia Mortada / Ghost likes her pineapple toy and sniffing open-window smells. She does not stand for nonsense. Ghost's diligent dog sitter is Dalia Mortada, a Morning Edition alum and editorial lead for NPR One.

Roxi & Echo

/ Emily Alfin Johnson / Roxi (L) loves tennis balls and baking in the sun. Echo (R) loves sleeping and tricking Roxi into getting food off the counter for her. Echo and Roxi's human is Growth Editor, Emily Alfin Johnson.

Ginger

/ Chad Campbell / Ginger, 'the sweetest dog there ever was." A Polish Hound from West Virginia. Ginger's human is Chad Campbell, a former producer for Morning Edition.

Teddy

/ Rachel Treisman / Teddy is happiest by (or preferably in!) the water. Teddy's human is Rachel Treisman, an associate editor at NPR.

Bello & Izzy

/ Saeed Ahmed / Bello (left) loves staring out the sliding door at deer and bunnies (and whimpering to be let out so he can play with them.) Izzy (right) prefers napping. "Basically, she's a cat trapped in a dog's body." Bello and Izzy's human is Saeed Ahmed, NPR's news director for digital news.

Mak

/ Lisa Weiner / Mak loves ripping apart packing material when left alone and dislikes garbage trucks and WMATA buses. Mak's human is Lisa Weiner, a producer for Morning Edition.

Bradley

/ Avery Keatley / Bradley and Lamb Chop (IYKYK). Bradley loves toys and dislikes deer. Bradley's human is Avery Keatley, a former production assistant for Morning Edition.

Podrick

/ Jill Craig / Podrick likes peanut butter, hanging out with his cat friend, and ignoring his extensive obedience training to jump on house guests. He dislikes car rides, squeaky toys, and being forced to undergo obedience training. Podrick's human is Jill Craig, a former editor for Morning Edition.

Ruby

/ Nina Kravinsky / Ruby loves belly rubs and posing for pictures for her forthcoming campaign website (Ruby 2022!) Ruby's human is Nina Kravinsky, a producer for Morning Edition and reporter for KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.

Bella

/ Libby Ziemelis / Libby Ziemelis. Bella is not ready to start her day. Her human is NPR's Libby Ziemelis.

Jojo

/ Emily Barocas / Emily Barocas Jojo is a very happy pup who lives with her humans, including NPR's deputy director of digital platforms and curation, Emily Barocas.

Ozzie & Ziggy

/ Tucker Ives / Tucker Ives Ozzie (left) is a full-on pandemic puppy. He loves big stretches and whatever toy his big brother Ziggy (right) is playing with. Ziggy hates walks but loves a good cuddle. Their human is NPR Station Support Associate Tucker Ives.

Ziggy is famously very good at getting his teeth brushed.

Bella Jean

/ Brendan Williams. / Brendan Williams. Bella Jean models a new raincoat. Some might say she's "spoiled" but she prefers to think of herself as "worth it." Her human is NPR and St. Louis Public Radio's Brendan Williams.

Larry

/ Gilly Moon / Gilly Moon Larry loves cheese. He's a chihuahua/pug mix but his humans say he's a Oaxacan Cheese Hound. He lives with his family, including NPR Broadcast Recording Technician, Gilly Moon.



Honorary Mention: Nipper

/ Jennifer Kerr / Nipper loves radio and dislikes everyone working from home (fewer treats.)

Nipper is NPR's unofficial mascot, "goodest boy," news hound and office pet. Nipper likes to frequent the dog park next to NPR's Washington, D.C., headquarters.

And in case this is not enough adorable public radio pups — our friends at NPR Extra have an extensive thread featuring NPR doggos that is sure to bring you joy!

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog on Aug. 26, 2021.

