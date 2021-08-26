In honor of National Dog Day, please enjoy these adorable pups

Updated August 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM ET
Happy
National Dog Day!
In recent years, our pets have valiantly served as
our work-from-home supervisors, jogging buddies, occasional zoom guest stars and all-around best friends.
We've learned that
our pup's behavior may have very little to do with its breed and seen a virtual community band together to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine take their pups with them. We've even seen the lengths they'll go to sneak into bed for a cuddle.
Dogs have had our backs:
sniffing out COVID-19, comforting trauma victims even putting their life on the line to protect us.
To honor the important role our kenine companions play in our lives, and to celebrate National Dog Day, here our a few public media pups for your enjoyment.
You can add your own newshound to our thread over on Twitter .
Ollie
/ Emily Abshire
/
Emily Abshire
Ollie is a snuggly fur baby who loves zooming, coffee shops, being the little spoon and all his mommas, including Emily Abshire, NPR's product editor for digital news platforms.
Titus
/ Erica Benedict
/
Erica Benedict
Titus has a big personality in a teeny body. He loves blankets and rolling in the grass and his human, NPR's Erica Benedict.
Diamond
/ Gabi Looney
/
Gabi Looney
Diamond loves long walks and fuzzy blankets
and their human NPR Digital Media Planning Associate, Gabi Looney.
Muffin
/ Carol Ritchie
/
Carol Ritchie
Muffin is 13 and lives with her human, NPR editor, Carol Ritchie and her family, (where every day is National Dog Day.)
Penny
/ Scott Hensley
/
Scott Hensley
Penny is a 4-year-old Doberman rescue, now living her very best life with her human, Scott Hensley, senior health editor, at NPR's Science Desk.
Bella
Phineas
/ Christine Geiger
/
Christine Geiger
Phineas Magellan Rondeau Geiger. A blessing to our household since February 2021. First and only of his name. Spleen-free, hates ice cubes, loves fruit. His human is NPR's station support manager, Christine Geiger.
Pippa
/ Samantha Wessel
/
Samantha Wessel.
Pippa is a very good girl who is sweet, protective, and loves eggs and cheese. Her human sibling is NPR software engineer, Samantha Wessel.
Juno
/ Alaa El Koussaimi
/
Alaa El Koussaimi
Juno enjoys the outdoors and her human, Alaa El Koussaimi, an NPR HR business partner.
Baxter
/ Barry Gordemer
/
Barry Gordemer
Baxter is riveted by NPR. He also likes ice cubes, cats and mommy's socks. Baxter's human is Barry Gordemer, a senior producer for
Morning Edition.
Drew
Drew loves cheese, and does not love thunderstorms. Drew's human is Bo Hamby, a former producer for
Morning Edition.
Jason
Jason (right) enjoys gnawing on socks (ideally as soon as they came off feet). Jason's human is Phil Harrell (left), a producer for
Morning Edition.
Gugli
Gugli is often EXHAUSTED. He likes chicken, chasing squirrels, unearned treats and stepping up to much bigger dogs. Gugli's human is former
Morning Edition host Noel King.
Oscar
Oscar enjoys naps.
His human is Morning Edition supervising editor Kelley Dickens.
Ghost
Ghost likes her pineapple toy and sniffing open-window smells. She does not stand for nonsense. Ghost's diligent dog sitter is Dalia Mortada, a
Morning Edition alum and editorial lead for NPR One.
Roxi & Echo
Roxi (L) loves tennis balls and baking in the sun. Echo (R) loves sleeping and tricking Roxi into getting food off the counter for her. Echo and Roxi's human is Growth Editor, Emily Alfin Johnson.
Ginger
Ginger, 'the sweetest dog there ever was." A Polish Hound from West Virginia.
Ginger's human is Chad Campbell, a former producer for Morning Edition.
Teddy
Teddy is happiest by (or preferably in!) the water. Teddy's human is Rachel Treisman, an associate editor at NPR.
Bello & Izzy
Bello (left) loves staring out the sliding door at deer and bunnies (and whimpering to be let out so he can play with them.) Izzy (right) prefers napping. "Basically, she's a cat trapped in a dog's body." Bello and Izzy's human is Saeed Ahmed, NPR's news director for digital news.
Mak
Mak loves ripping apart packing material when left alone and dislikes garbage trucks and WMATA buses. Mak's human is Lisa Weiner, a producer for
Morning Edition.
Bradley
Bradley and Lamb Chop (IYKYK). Bradley loves toys and dislikes deer. Bradley's human is Avery Keatley, a former production assistant for
Morning Edition.
Podrick
Podrick likes peanut butter, hanging out with his cat friend, and ignoring his extensive obedience training to jump on house guests. He dislikes car rides, squeaky toys, and being forced to undergo obedience training.
Podrick's human is Jill Craig, a former editor for Morning Edition.
Ruby
Ruby loves belly rubs and posing for pictures for her forthcoming campaign website (Ruby 2022!) Ruby's human is Nina Kravinsky, a producer for
Morning Edition and reporter for KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
Bella
/ Libby Ziemelis
/
Libby Ziemelis.
Bella is
not ready to start her day. Her human is NPR's Libby Ziemelis.
Jojo
/ Emily Barocas
/
Emily Barocas
Jojo is a very happy pup who lives with her humans, including NPR's deputy director of digital platforms and curation, Emily Barocas.
Ozzie & Ziggy
/ Tucker Ives
/
Tucker Ives
Ozzie (left) is a full-on pandemic puppy. He loves big stretches and whatever toy his big brother Ziggy (right) is playing with. Ziggy hates walks but loves a good cuddle. Their human is NPR Station Support Associate Tucker Ives.
Ziggy is famously very good at getting his teeth brushed.
Bella Jean
/ Brendan Williams.
/
Brendan Williams.
Bella Jean models a new raincoat. Some might say she's "spoiled" but she prefers to think of herself as "worth it." Her human is NPR and St. Louis Public Radio's Brendan Williams.
Larry
/ Gilly Moon
/
Gilly Moon
Larry loves cheese. He's a chihuahua/pug mix but his humans say he's a Oaxacan Cheese Hound. He lives with his family, including NPR Broadcast Recording Technician, Gilly Moon.
Nipper Honorary Mention:
Nipper loves radio and dislikes everyone working from home (fewer treats.)
Nipper is NPR's unofficial mascot, "
goodest boy," news hound and office pet. Nipper likes to frequent the dog park next to NPR's Washington, D.C., headquarters .
And in case this is not enough adorable public radio pups — our friends at NPR Extra have
an extensive thread featuring NPR doggos that is sure to bring you joy!
This story originally appeared on
the on Aug. 26, 2021.
Morning Edition live blog
