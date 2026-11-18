SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

For more than two weeks now, the tech world has been consumed by the rolling crisis around Nvidia. The company's cofounder and CEO, Jensen Huang, was pushed out after news reports of extramarital affairs that includes an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of being a Chinese spy. The scandal has since spilled over into the Trump administration, and now it, too, is under intense scrutiny for how it allowed America's top AI chips to end up in China's hands. NPR's Ryan Lucas and Shannon Bond have been digging into this. Hey there.

SHANNON BOND, BYLINE: Hey there.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.

DETROW: So the coverage so far has been about all the scandalous details of Huang's personal life, but this is a national security scandal. Tell us more about that.

LUCAS: Well, right. And China, of course, is a superpower. It has the economic and military might that puts it almost on equal footing with the United States, and China and the U.S., of course, are in a race to develop artificial intelligence. And AI has implications in all facets of life, including cybersecurity, on the military battlefield and technological development in the economy. So the trickle-down effects of this are enormous. And so protecting the current American technological lead in AI is seen is very much a national security issue.

BOND: And President Trump really sees this AI race with China as a binary win-lose situation. So here's how he described it back in September.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world. And frankly, I want to keep it that way, because whoever wins AI wins.

BOND: And look, Nvidia makes these chips that are really crucial to AI development. And so Jensen Huang has long argued that American companies should, in fact, sell these chips to China so that Chinese AI development is reliant on U.S. AI hardware. That view is not universally shared, including in the government, but it's one that Huang has really successfully pushed during this second Trump administration.

DETROW: And this gets to an important factor here - the way that Huang's views have shaped administration policies.

LUCAS: Well, look, the Biden administration took a hard line on this. It severely restricted the sale of the most advanced American AI chips to China to try to protect the U.S. national security and the country's technological edge in AI. Trump came into office in January of 2025, and things changed. Jensen Huang was actively lobbying the administration to loosen the restrictions. And for the past 18 months or so, America's most advanced AI chips, Nvidia chips, have been flying out the door to America's biggest rival, to China. I spoke to Chris McGuire about this. He worked on the national security council on AI and export controls. I asked him why China would want Nvidia's most advanced chips. Here's what he said.

CHRIS MCGUIRE: These chips are the lifeblood of AI. They're the most important thing that you need for AI systems and AI development, and they're also the single biggest differentiator between the U.S. and China.

LUCAS: Now, China can't make these top-end chips themselves, but despite the national security concerns, McGuire says over the last 18 months, some $60 billion in AI chips have gone to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand legally. But those three countries can't support that level of AI buildout on their own. So some of those chips are suspected of having been smuggled into China. McGuire says the rest are in data centers that are primarily being used by China's top tech companies to train their own AI to make those models better. Here's McGuire again.

MCGUIRE: The reason that this happened is that the Trump administration did not enforce the license requirement that would have applied to those countries, and it's just enabled a massive technology transfer out the door.

LUCAS: Now, McGuire said this is potentially the biggest transfer of export control technology to an adversary in U.S. history, which, of course, begs the question of why and how that was allowed to happen. And there's an argument that Jensen Huang's personal relationship with Trump played a role here.

DETROW: So what exactly did that relationship - that relationship between Trump and Huang - look like?

BOND: Yeah. I mean, his profile was not this high at the beginning of Trump's second term. For example, he was not one of the tech CEOs who attended the inauguration, but Huang really successfully launched this campaign of personal diplomacy. And, Scott, as an example of just how close he became to President Trump, back in September, Huang was on stage at a big tech conference, and he took a call from Trump on his personal cellphone.

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JENSEN HUANG: Mr. President, oh, yes, sir. I got to tell you something. I - if it wasn't because of you calling, I would - I'm on stage.

BOND: He went on to put Trump on speakerphone and lavishly praised his leadership on AI. And you can really see how he's cultivated this relationship and has helped him become one of the most influential voices shaping the administration's AI policy. And Huang and others who share these views have framed making China dependent on American AI chips as a way for the U.S. to stay ahead in this AI race, which as I said, Trump really cares about.

DETROW: So what actions has the administration taken that have benefited Nvidia?

LUCAS: Well, the Trump administration has lifted restrictions on two specific Nvidia chips to allow them to be sold directly to China. The Trump administration also secured a massive deal to give the United Arab Emirates access to Nvidia's most advanced chips, a deal worth billions of dollars, and it did so despite concerns that those chips could end up, again, in China.

Now, at the same time, I'm told that there was a recommendation in the summer of 2025 to impose an export license requirement to send AI chips to Malaysia and Thailand over the concerns that we have been talking about, but the Commerce Department sat on that. It didn't move forward. And so those chip sales - the chips that are at the very heart of the current scandal - those chip sales continued. And only this week, in response to this rolling scandal that we've seen, did the Commerce Department move to restrict those chip sales and close that loophole.

DETROW: OK. So the Commerce Department made that move. Huang is out at Nvidia. What comes next?

BOND: Well, Huang and Nvidia's top lawyer are set to answer questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. That'll start after Thanksgiving. Those lawmakers are going to have a lot of questions, you know, about this relationship, certainly, with the suspected Chinese spy, but also about these allegations, you know, that there may be ways in which they were evading export controls.

Now, I should note, this week, Nvidia's board said it had formed a committee to oversee the company's national security policies and its compliance with export controls. You know, that's going to be a live issue. And, of course, Scott, Democrats are now going to be in control of Congress. So I think there is going to be more to come in terms of scrutiny and questions for Jensen Huang, but also for these administration officials and the decisions they made and what some of the thought process behind that and who might have been influencing that.

DETROW: Yeah. That is NPR's Shannon Bond and Ryan Lucas. Thanks to both of you.

LUCAS: Thank you.

BOND: Thanks, Scott Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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