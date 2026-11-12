When Donald Trump celebrated his imminent return to the White House on election night in November 2024, a parade of high-profile supporters joined him on stage. They included Dana White, the president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the multi-billion dollar mixed martial arts organization.

Trump's campaign was built around the promise, subsequently fulfilled, to begin a program of mass deportation. Despite that, White – his friend and ally – has declared that "America is a country of immigrants" in an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

As part of NPR's Newsmakers video podcast, White and Inskeep sat down in Newark's Prudential Center the night before a UFC fight. White had just held a press conference to introduce the fighters who will try to batter and bludgeon their way to victory in an event held on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.

The competitors include headline act Ilia Topuria, born in Germany to refugee parents from the nation of Georgia. Others hail from Brazil, France and Canada, along with the United States. At a time of tension between the U.S. and China, White said he tried to add a Chinese fighter to the ranks too, although he wasn't successful.

As White sees it, the international flavor of the White House lineup is a representation of a nation of people that "all came from somewhere else." He noted that some believed he was going to set up an "America versus the world" card, with each matchup featuring an American and a foreign fighter. Instead, White added that he's achieved "the exact opposite."

In addition to immigration, the interview with White also included discussion of the UFC's place in American culture, the health of UFC fighters and more. You can watch it above.

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