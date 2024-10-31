Harris and Trump are bringing their closing arguments to 2 key Southwest swing states

Updated October 31, 2024 at 16:37 PM ET

PHOENIX — The presidential campaign headed west on Thursday with Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump taking their closing arguments to voters in the critical swing states of Arizona and Nevada.

With five days to go until voting closes on Election Day, the candidates are looking to win over Latino voters in the two states — and talk about border security, one of the biggest issues for the campaign.

In Arizona, Harris is making a pitch to the large number of independents — the single largest group of voters in the state. She was was met at the airport by former Sen. Jeff Flake and Mayor John Giles of Mesa — both of whom are Republicans who have endorsed her. Trump will be in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale speaking at an event with Tucker Carlson, the conservative commentator known for stirring controversy.

Arizona — which Trump lost by less than 11,000 votes in 2020 — remains one of the most closely contested states in this year’s election. Republicans are hoping a ballot measure that would make illegal border crossings a state crime will help motivate support for Trump, while Democrats have sought to mobilize voters around a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution.

Speaking to reporters ahead of her Phoenix rally, Harris criticized remarks made by Trump at a rally on Wednesday that he would protect women "whether the women like it or not." Harris called the remarks "very offensive," saying they showed the damage that a second Trump presidency could mean for women.

“It actually is, I think, very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies, Harris said. "And this is just the latest on a series of reveals by the former president of how he thinks about women and their agency.

The race between Harris and Trump is shaping up to have a potentially historic gender gap, with a significant share of women supporting Harris, while Trump appears to be performing better with men.

The race in Nevada

With their stops in Nevada, home to a large population of service industry workers, both candidates will be returning to a state where they have touted plans to eliminate taxes on tips for hourly workers.

Trump will be in the city of Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas. Harris will be in Reno and Las Vegas, where she will appear alongside pop icon Jennifer Lopez and Maná, a Mexican pop rock band.

In Arizona, Latinos make up 25% of the eligible voter population while in Nevada they represent just over one in five eligible voters, according to the Pew Research Center. Democrats have traditionally won significant shares of the demographic, but polling has shown the Republican nominee chipping away at that advantage.

The Sun Belt dash comes as both candidates continue to navigate the fallout from a comedian’s crude joke referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York last weekend.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday.

The remark initially brought a wave of backlash against Trump, but by Wednesday Harris was cleaning up comments made by President Biden during a video call in which he sounded like he was calling Trump supporters “garbage.” Trump responded in Wisconsin on Wednesday by speaking to the press from inside a garbage truck.

Trump also made an unusual campaign stop in New Mexico on Thursday, a state that has not elected a Republican to the White House since 2004. The rally in Albuquerque marked his first time in the reliably Democratic state since his 2020 run for the White House.

Trump told the crowd he traveled to the state to win over Latino voters.

"I’m here for one simple reason: I like you very much, and it’s good for my credentials with the Hispanic or Latino community," he said.

