Multiple people hit by gunfire in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally

Updated February 14, 2024 at 3:48 PM ET

Police said shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., at the conclusion of a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, striking multiple people.

Officers took two armed individuals into custody for further investigation, the Kansas City Police Department said on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow live coverage on member station KCUR.

