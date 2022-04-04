Photos: Officials survey damage to Kyiv's suburbs after Russian forces move out

Editor's Note: Please be aware that some of the images in this story are graphic.

Russian troops are leaving scenes of devastation — flattened apartment buildings, mass graves and bodies lying in the streets — as they leave the area around Kyiv.

Millions are displaced, either finding refuge in Western countries, like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, or shelters in cities where the situation is less dire, like Lviv.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine:

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 3:</strong> A woman cries while waiting for food in the village of Motyzhyn, which sits just west of Kyiv and was, until recently, under Russian control.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> Smoke rises after an attack by Russian army in Odessa. Air strikes rocked the strategic Black Sea port early Sunday morning, according to an interior ministry official, after Kyiv had warned that Russia was trying to consolidate its troops in the south.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> Yulia Dyrda (left) Victoria Pinul (center) and Alina Shchegulets (right), who were injured from Russian shelling, recover at a hospital in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> Rubble can be seen on a table and bed inside a house in Dmytrivka, a village in the Kyiv Oblast.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 2:</strong> A man distributes toilet paper rolls as people wait for medicine and sanitary supplies after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 3:</strong> A mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian troops have found brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and new sanctions against Russia.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> People react as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> A corpse is seen by a burnt car on the road between Myla and Mriia, Kyiv region, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 2:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 2:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine. At the entrance to the airport, Ukrainian troops manned their positions, a sign they are in full control of the runway that Russia tried to storm in the first days of the war.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers inspect a burnt Russian APC in Dmytrivka, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 2:</strong> A woman walks next to a dead Russian soldier in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 2:</strong> A woman, left, mourns her husband, a soldier who died during fights with Russian troops, at a funeral in Mykolaiv.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> Family and friends recite the Ukrainian national anthem as they mourn Ukrainian soldier Dmitry Zhelisko during his burial in Rusyn, Ukraine. Zhelisko died fighting the Russian army near the city of Kharkiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A man carries a little girl as he arrives with other families to board a train at Kramatorsk central station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> Families arrive at the main train station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 3:</strong> A man says goodbye before the train leaves the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.