Since 2003, the North Carolina-based private contractor Blackwater U.S.A. has provided security services in Iraq. But the Interior Ministry revoked the firm's license Monday following a gun battle in Baghdad that left nine civilians dead. Mark Hemingway, a staff reporter for National Review Online, tells Melissa Block more about Blackwater and how it operates.

