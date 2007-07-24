Jury Sides with Doctor in Katrina 'Mercy Killings'

A New Orleans grand jury did not indict Dr. Anna Pou, a physician accused of euthanizing four critically ill hospital patients in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Last summer, Pou and two nurses were arrested and charged with giving the patients lethal injections. The patients were too ill to move as Memorial Medical Center — at the time without power and surrounded by floodwaters — was being evacuated.

Defense attorneys say Tuesday's development shows that the three should never have been prosecuted.

