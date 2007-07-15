Inspectors to Verify North Korea Reactor Is Shut

U.N. inspectors are in North Korea to verify the shutdown and sealing of the country's main nuclear facility at Yongbyon. Pyongyang says it shut the country's sole operating nuclear reactor after receiving an initial shipment of oil from South Korea.

Liane Hansen discusses North Korea's latest stance on its nuclear programs with Sigfried Hecker, co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. He is also an emeritus director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

