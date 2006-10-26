Bush Signs Border Fence Act; Funds Not Found

President Bush signs the Border Security Act, a new law that emphasizes enforcement over reform of the nation's immigration system.

The act's key provision is a new 700-mile fence, planned for the southern border with Mexico.

But questions have been raised about whether or not the fence will ever be built: Little or no funds were appropriated to the task when Congress approved the act in September.

