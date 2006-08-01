© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Christian Village Caught in the Crossfire

By Melissa Block,
Ivan Watson
Published August 1, 2006 at 1:00 PM PDT
George Hasrooni shows the unexploded Israeli artillery shell lying in the bathroom of his house in Ein Ebel, a Christian village located a few miles from the Israeli border.
Ivan Watson, NPR /
/
George Hasrooni shows the unexploded Israeli artillery shell lying in the bathroom of his house in Ein Ebel, a Christian village located a few miles from the Israeli border.

Copyright 2006 NPR

NPR News
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
Ivan Watson
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.