U.S. Support for Iraq War Reaches New Low

Three years after the start of the war in Iraq, U.S. public support for the effort is at an all-time low, according to the latest poll from the Pew Research Center. Two-thirds of those polled say the United States is "losing ground" in preventing civil war in Iraq.

Forty-nine percent of those polled say they believe the United States will succeed in establishing a stable democracy in Iraq, compared to 57 percent in December. The results also show that in a range of areas -- from defeating the insurgency to reducing civilian casualties -- Americans say the United States is failing to make progress.

Andrew Kohut, the center's director, discusses the poll's findings with Robert Siegel.

