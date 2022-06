Autopsy results confirm that former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic died of a heart attack. Milosevic was found dead Saturday in his detention cell at The Hague, where he was on trial for war crimes. His death has fueled speculation that he was poisoned or committed suicide.Hear BBC reporter Geraldine Coughlan.

