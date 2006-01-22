© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Google's Balk on Subpoena: Privacy and Competition

By Laura Sydell
Published January 22, 2006 at 3:35 PM PST

This past week, the Justice Department asked the Internet company Google to turn over its search records, which federal attorneys say would help them defend a controversial child pornography law. Google refused.

Government lawyers are defending the Child Online Protection Act against a challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union. COPA requires the owners of sexually oriented commercial Web sites to keep minors out. The ACLU says the law violates free speach protections.

