The singer Lou Rawls has died of cancer at age 72. The deep-voiced Rawls was best known for his hit "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine."

Rawls grew up learning gospel music in his hometown of Chicago. "I've gone the full spectrum, from gospel to blues to jazz to soul to pop," Rawls once said. "And the public has accepted what I've done through it all."

