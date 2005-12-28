© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Abstinence, Condom Use at Odds in Overseas AIDS Fight

By Brenda Wilson
Published December 28, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

AIDS activists are charging that groups promoting abstinence are undermining condom distribution in U.S.-funded programs overseas.

They blame a stronger emphasis on abstinence in President Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, while the administration says there's been no shift in its focus.

Analysts say whatever the case, the constant tension between the proper roles of abstinence versus condoms is interfering with efforts to prevent the spread of HIV.

