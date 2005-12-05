© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Witnesses Testify in Iraq Amid Saddam's Outbursts

By Jamie Tarabay
Published December 5, 2005 at 11:02 AM PST

Witnesses from the Shiite town of Dujail testify in Baghdad in the trial of Saddam Hussein. Saddam, whose testy outbursts punctuated the proceedings, and his co-defendents are charged with the murder of nearly 150 people from Dujail after a failed attempt to assassinate the Iraqi leader in 1982.

In the third session since proceedings began a month ago, Ahmad Hassan Mohammed Al Dujaili appeared after a contentious exchange between the judge and the team of lawyers defending Saddam. He testified extensively about the Dujail killings. A second witness was called briefly before the trial adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the defense lawyers stormed out of the courtroom in a dispute over testimony by former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark.

