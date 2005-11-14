© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Senate Calls for Progress Reports on Iraq War

By David Welna
Published November 14, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approves a proposal calling on the Bush administration to provide Congress with more extensive reporting on the progress of the war in Iraq and a schedule for meeting a series of goals, aiming for a "phased redeployment of U.S. forces from Iraq."

An even tougher measure by the Democrats, which would have outlined a timetable for the withdrawal of troops, failed. But the GOP-sponsored measure indicates unease in the president's party about the conduct of the war.

