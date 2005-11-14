Guantanamo Case Awaits High Court Ruling

A U.S. federal judge has granted a request by lawyers for an Australian prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to postpone the resumption of his war-crimes trial this week so the U.S. Supreme Court can rule on the legality of such military tribunals.

The case highlights the difficulties in bringing any of the Guantanamo detainee cases to prosecution. And legal limbo at Guantanamo is putting increasing pressure on already strained international relations.

