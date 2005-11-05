Unrest in Paris Spreads to Other Cities

On the 10th consecutive night of urban unrest that started in Paris' immigrant-populated suburbs, the violence spreads to other French cities. For the first time Saturday night, the rioting reaches central Paris, where scores of cars were burned. And police are hard-pressed to control the rioting.

The violence started when two immigrant boys were accidentally electrocuted while allegedly fleeing police. It spread as African and Muslim expressed outrage at their treatment as second-class citizens in France and confinement to high-rise ghettos on the outskirts of French cities.

