NPR News

Health Care Memo Further Tarnishes Wal-Mart

By Chris Arnold
Published October 25, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Retail giant Wal-Mart is facing criticism over an internal memo that proposes aggressive moves to trim employee benefit costs, such as discouraging unhealthy people from taking jobs at Wal-Mart. The company, whose stock price has dropped over the last year, is under pressure from investors to cut costs.

Wal-Mart Watch, a labor-affiliated activist group, obtained the memo, which was written by a Wal-Mart executive.

