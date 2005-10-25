Health Care Memo Further Tarnishes Wal-Mart

Retail giant Wal-Mart is facing criticism over an internal memo that proposes aggressive moves to trim employee benefit costs, such as discouraging unhealthy people from taking jobs at Wal-Mart. The company, whose stock price has dropped over the last year, is under pressure from investors to cut costs.

Wal-Mart Watch, a labor-affiliated activist group, obtained the memo, which was written by a Wal-Mart executive.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.