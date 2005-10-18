Researchers Making Progress on Anthrax Research

Scientists studying anthrax say they are making progress understanding the bacteria and developing new vaccines. But the field is much larger than it once was, and some wonder if that's wise or necessary.

Four years ago this month, a photojournalist living in Florida died from something known for killing cattle: anthrax. Four others died as well. Investigators blamed the deaths on powdered spores sent through the mail. To prevent and prepare for another such event, the U.S. government this year spent an estimated $7.6 billion on biodefense work.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.