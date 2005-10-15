© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Early Iraqi Tally Points to a 'Yes' on Constitution

Published October 15, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Early unofficial returns indicate Iraqi voters approved their new constitution in Saturday's referendum.

President Bush congratulated Iraqis on successfully completing the vote. He said the level of participation by Iraq's Sunni Arabs was "good news."

Most Sunnis apparently voted "no" -- fearing the new charter will leave them powerless and lead to the break-up of Iraq. Hear Debbie Elliott and Ellen Knickmeyer of The Washington Post.

