© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Alabama Desegregation Pioneer Dies

By Michele Norris
Published October 12, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Vivian Malone Jones, the first African-American student to graduate from the University of Alabama, has died at age 63. Malone was one of the students Gov. George Wallace tried to block from entering the university in 1963.

E. Culpepper Clark, author of The Schoolhouse Door, a book about the last stand for segregation in Alabama, discusses Jones' life and legacy. Clark is also dean of communications and information sciences at the University of Alabama.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Michele Norris