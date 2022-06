Sen. Trent Lott talks with Debbie Elliott about politics past and present, from the civil rights era of the 1960s to federal disaster relief for hurricane victims.

The Republican from Mississippi, who served as Senate majority leader until comments in praise of one-time segregationist Strom Thurmond cost him the job, has written a new memoir called Herding Cats: A Life in Politics.

