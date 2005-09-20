Rita Gains Strength, May Become Category 5

Hurricane Rita is gaining strength as it crosses the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with current sustained wind speeds topping 135 miles per hour. Forecasters expect the Category Four storm to hit the Gulf coast of Texas or western Louisiana by early Saturday.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center say Rita could make landfall as a Category Five storm. Mandatory evacuations are under way in New Orleans, Galveston, and other areas along the coast.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.