© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

New Orleans Residents Begin to Return

By Martin Kaste
Published September 15, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

The official re-opening of parts of New Orleans begins Saturday. But residents are already beginning to trickle back in. And that's creating challenges for the police and security forces.

The authorities have pledged to keep a tight security cordon around the neighborhoods that are off limits. But that's turning out to be easier said than done.

While the streets of downtown New Orleans are relatively safe, it has already become a tough challenge to make sure uninhabited portions of the city remain secure.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.