Mayor Nagin: Parts of New Orleans to Reopen

New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin says businesses in some parts of the city will reopen this weekend, and residents of the Algiers neighborhood will be welcomed back next week. Announcing the gradual return, officials also warned of remaining health threats.

New Orleans health director Kevin Stephens stressed warnings to returning residents about one key contaminant, the bacteria E coli.

The French Quarter is scheduled to be re-opened to residents on the Monday after next. Mayor Nagin said city officials are being especially cautious with the area because of its historic significance.

