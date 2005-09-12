Bush Sets Thursday Evening Address

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Bush will address the nation Thursday evening from Louisiana, where he will be monitoring Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts, the White House announced Tuesday.

White House spokesman Scott McClellan said Bush will speak at 9 p.m. EDT.

The Bush administration has been under fire for a sluggish response to Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the Gulf Coast. Recent polls have put Mr. Bush's approval ratings at around 40 percent, a low for his presidency.

