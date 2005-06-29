© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Reporter's Notes Surrendered in CIA Outing Case

By Alex Chadwick
Published June 29, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Time magazine has decided to surrender the notes of reporter Matthew Cooper. The journalist had been held in contempt of court for refusing to reveal a confidential government source who "outed" the identity of a covert CIA operative married to a critic of President Bush's Iraq policy. The decision by the magazine has wide implications for the future of investigative journalism. Alex Chadwick talks with Time editor-in-chief Norman Pearlstine.

Alex Chadwick
For more than 30 years, Alex Chadwick has been bringing the world to NPR listeners as an NPR News producer, program host and currently senior correspondent. He's reported from every continent except Antarctica.