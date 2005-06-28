© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

New Design Bolsters Freedom Tower

By Melissa Block
Published June 28, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

The design for New York City's Freedom Tower, originally created by architect Daniel Liebeskind, has undergone a facelift to include more safety precautions against terrorist attacks. The building, while only a single tower, will appear from certain vantages to look like the original twin towers. The tower will rise a symbolic 1,776 feet.

Melissa Block talks with Paul Goldberger, architecture critic for The New Yorker and author of a book about the reconstruction of the World Trade Center site. Goldberger says he feels ambivalence for the building, seeing it as an overall improvement to the skyline. But he feels that the newly hardened base -- a measure to foil truck bombs and other attacks -- is too imposing.

NPR News
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.