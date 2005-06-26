© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

High Court Allows Ten Commandments Display

By Nina Totenberg
Published June 26, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT
Rev. Rob Schenck, President of Faith and Action, speaks outside the Supreme Court Monday.
Rev. Rob Schenck, President of Faith and Action, speaks outside the Supreme Court Monday.

The Supreme Court rules that Texas may keep its Ten Commandments monument, on the grounds of the state capitol in Austin. The majority opinion said the installment treats the commandments as history.

But the court also ruled that two Kentucky counties unconstitutionally promoted religion by displaying the Ten Commandments in courthouses, contrasting that exhibit with the more neutral use in Texas.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.