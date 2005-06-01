Suspenseful Animation at the National Spelling Bee

Hear some of the action from the nail-biting final rounds of the 78th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year, 273 kids came to Washington in the hopes of winning the competition.

The victor: Anurag Kashyap, 13, of Poway, Calif. He won in the 19th round by spelling "appoggiatura," an embellishing note.

Here are the words Kashyap spelled correctly in the final 18 rounds. (The first round was a written round):

2. cabochon

3. priscilla

4. oligopsony

5. sphygmomanometer

6. prosciutto

7. rideau

8. pompier

9. terete

10. tristachyous

11. schefflera

12. ornithorhynchous

13. agio

14. agnolotti

15. peccavi

16. ceraunograph

17. exsiccosis

18. hodiernal

19. appoggiatura

