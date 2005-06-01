Suspenseful Animation at the National Spelling Bee
Hear some of the action from the nail-biting final rounds of the 78th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year, 273 kids came to Washington in the hopes of winning the competition.
The victor: Anurag Kashyap, 13, of Poway, Calif. He won in the 19th round by spelling "appoggiatura," an embellishing note.
Here are the words Kashyap spelled correctly in the final 18 rounds. (The first round was a written round):
2. cabochon
3. priscilla
4. oligopsony
5. sphygmomanometer
6. prosciutto
7. rideau
8. pompier
9. terete
10. tristachyous
11. schefflera
12. ornithorhynchous
13. agio
14. agnolotti
15. peccavi
16. ceraunograph
17. exsiccosis
18. hodiernal
19. appoggiatura
