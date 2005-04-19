© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Dozens of Bodies Pulled from Tigris, Iraq's Leader Says

By Philip Reeves
Published April 19, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

President Jalal Talabani says the bodies of more than 50 people have been hauled out of the Tigris River, saying they had been taken hostage by Sunni militants. However, the claims were dismissed by Iraq's interior ministry, and when troops went in, no hostages were found.

In another incident, Anbar's provincial governor said more than 15 Iraqi Guardsmen have been discovered shot dead in a soccer stadium. Talabani said he hoped to announce the formation of a government by Thursday afternoon, as many Iraqis express frustration at the delay.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.