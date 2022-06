One of America's greatest novelists, Saul Bellow, died Tuesday at the age of 89. Bellow won three National Book Awards, a Pulitzer and the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Among his best-known books are Herzog, Humboldt's Gift and The Adventures of Augie March. He grew up in Chicago, and his work is closely associated with the city.

