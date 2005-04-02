Thousands Flock to Vatican; Pope Lies In State

The body of Pope John Paul II lies in repose in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace. Dignitaries began paying their respects and tens of thousands of visitors thronged to Saint Peter's Square for a memorial mass Sunday.

The pontiff's body will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilica Monday, when the public will be able to visit his remains. The pope died at 84 in his Vatican apartment Saturday; septic shock and heart failure are listed as the official cause of death on his death certificate.

In officiating the mass Sunday, Cardinal Angelo Sodano said the church's "unforgettable father" had been called to God after leading the church into the third millennium.

