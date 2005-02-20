Hunter S. Thompson Found Dead at His Home

The counter-culture author Hunter Thompson, who popularized a new form of personalized journalism, has died at 67 in what investigators believe to be a suicide. Thompson wrote the 1972 classic, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the tale of a drug-abusing journalist and his lawyer visiting a motocross race.

With writers like Tom Wolfe and Gay Talese, Thompson was known for a new style of journalism, full of wide-ranging impressions and the author's personality. In his case, that personality drew fans and outrage, as Thompson's "gonzo journalism" recounted his drug use and a range of unconventional ideas.

Thompson was found dead Sunday in his home near Aspen, Colo., of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

